Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,842 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 4.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $110,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast opened at $35.41 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Comcast to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

