Algert Global LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $7,285,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $9,389,318. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $135.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

