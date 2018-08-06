Algert Global LLC Acquires 44,158 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.34% of Agilysys worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 176,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Agilysys opened at $14.72 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.58 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

