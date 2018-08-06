Algert Global LLC Acquires 25,949 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.23% of Nanometrics worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nanometrics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after buying an additional 45,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,344,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 16,408.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Shares of Nanometrics opened at $42.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $953.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Nanometrics’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NANO. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $52,935.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,539 shares of company stock worth $1,976,847. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.