Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%.

Shares of Alexco Resource opened at $1.24 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

