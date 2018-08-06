Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC owned 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,581,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 86,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF opened at $11.20 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.