Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALDR. ValuEngine upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals opened at $19.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). equities research analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $114,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,874. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 737,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 69,327 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203,579 shares during the period.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

