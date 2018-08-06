Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, reports. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

ALSK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, SVP William H. Bishop sold 35,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,088 shares in the company, valued at $272,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,974 shares of company stock valued at $48,956. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

