Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $581.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 116,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,315 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 147,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Market Capitalization

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.