Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics traded up $0.32, reaching $34.19, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,232. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -15.03.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

