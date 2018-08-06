Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe Sells 4,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $284,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.