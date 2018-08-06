AGEAS/S (AGESY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

AGEAS/S opened at $52.95 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. AGEAS/S has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that AGEAS/S will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

