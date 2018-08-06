AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.52), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 72.51%.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust traded down $0.17, reaching $18.96, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 170,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,107. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

