Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $207.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affiliated Managers’ shares have significantly underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned for growth based on successful partnerships, a diverse product mix and initiatives undertaken to strengthen its retail market operations. Also, given a solid capital position, it is expected to sustain its capital deployment activities thereby continuing to enhance shareholder value. However, pressure on revenues owing to significant market volatility remains a major concern. Also, high debt levels might limit its flexibility in terms of procuring additional finance.”

6/25/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/21/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/12/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Affiliated Managers’ shares have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While, the company remains well positioned for growth based on successful partnerships, a diverse product mix and initiatives undertaken to strengthen its retail market operations, pressure on revenues owing to significant market volatility remains a major concern. Also, high debt levels might limit its flexibility in terms of procuring additional finance. Further, the presence of various intangible assets on the company's balance sheet might adversely affect its financials.”

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group opened at $152.06 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca now owns 13,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

