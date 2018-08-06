Aecom (ACM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Aecom has set its FY18 guidance at $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aecom opened at $33.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 19,700 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $657,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

