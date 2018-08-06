Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,104 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 338.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $173.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $184.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 40,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total value of $6,591,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,465 shares of company stock worth $7,801,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.