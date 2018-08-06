Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,373,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 98,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,755.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF opened at $48.86 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.