Advisory Services Network LLC Has $613,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $179.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.75 and a 12 month high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.