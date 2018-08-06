Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,549,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,070,327,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $469,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,720,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,782,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,101,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $241,842,000 after purchasing an additional 807,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,603,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,136,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $89.05 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.