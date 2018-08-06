Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,247 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy opened at $72.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

