Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Emissions Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.724373057244 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ADES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions traded down $0.09, reaching $11.16, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 83.37% and a return on equity of 43.68%. research analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $222,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.