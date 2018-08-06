Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.06. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 574.11%. sell-side analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,454 shares of company stock worth $756,660. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 69.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,810,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 329.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 983,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

