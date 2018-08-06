Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $26.28 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.98 million. research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

