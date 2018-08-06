AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRX. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.80 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.20. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.