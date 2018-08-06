Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,568.29%.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics traded up $0.40, reaching $21.80, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 245,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.02. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 26.44 and a current ratio of 27.80.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $1,933,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.