Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,396 Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,995,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,327,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 5,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,021,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,983,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 559.04% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $380.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUN. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

