Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 94,411 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 202,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,402,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 417,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 136,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group opened at $14.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.13 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

