Acacia Communications (ACIA) Shares Up 12.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was up 12.7% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acacia Communications traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $37.93. Approximately 4,030,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 829,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACIA. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Acacia Communications to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Acacia Communications from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $140,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $186,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,234 shares of company stock worth $725,700. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 473,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Acacia Communications’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

