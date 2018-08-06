Acacia Communications (ACIA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Acacia Communications to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Acacia Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.73.

Acacia Communications traded up $0.08, hitting $38.01, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 33,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,588. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $186,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $133,409.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,234 shares of company stock valued at $725,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acacia Communications by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Acacia Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

