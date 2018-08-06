Acacia Communications (ACIA) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Rosenblatt Securities set a $46.00 price objective on Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of ACIA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 43,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,588. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $186,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $241,013.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,234 shares of company stock valued at $725,700. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 32.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

