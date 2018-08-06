Acacia Communications (ACIA) and First Solar (FSLR) Critical Comparison

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acacia Communications and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $385.17 million 3.95 $38.50 million $1.19 31.87 First Solar $2.94 billion 1.88 -$165.61 million $2.59 20.40

Acacia Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Communications and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications -1.83% 4.95% 4.20% First Solar -8.35% 4.12% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acacia Communications and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 0 7 8 0 2.53 First Solar 3 5 10 0 2.39

Acacia Communications presently has a consensus price target of $37.42, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $70.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats First Solar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators. The Systems segment provides turn-key photovoltaic solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

