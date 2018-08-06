Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 20,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,363,187.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00.

Generac stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

