A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to report sales of $806.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.10 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $749.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.75. 985,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,970. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,445,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $233,935.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,100,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after buying an additional 196,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

