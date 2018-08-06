97,422 Shares in Huntsman Co. (HUN) Purchased by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 264.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,101,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

In other news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $526,505.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,977.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman opened at $32.46 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.76. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

