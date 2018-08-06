$89.54 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $89.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.58 million and the highest is $90.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $350.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.25 million to $352.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $363.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $364.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Lawson Products opened at $28.35 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1,634.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 102.7% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 49.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 27.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

