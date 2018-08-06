84,479 Shares in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Orbotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORBK. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orbotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Orbotech by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,079,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 313,328 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Orbotech in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Orbotech by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech in the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORBK. BidaskClub upgraded Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ:ORBK opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orbotech Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.51 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 15.56%. Orbotech’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbotech Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

