7,496 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,633.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 546,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,695,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,065,000 after acquiring an additional 494,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,569,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,163,000 after acquiring an additional 295,793 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,624,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,561,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. BidaskClub cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NetScout Systems opened at $26.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.47 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

