$70.71 Million in Sales Expected for K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) will announce $70.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for K2M Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.10 million and the lowest is $70.40 million. K2M Group reported sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that K2M Group will report full year sales of $284.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $284.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $313.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $312.31 million to $316.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow K2M Group.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $73.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTWO shares. BidaskClub raised K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on K2M Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on K2M Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTWO. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of K2M Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of K2M Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of K2M Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 259,627 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of K2M Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 733,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of K2M Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,898 shares in the last quarter.

K2M Group traded down $0.27, hitting $21.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 197,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,432. K2M Group has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

