$7.76 Million in Sales Expected for Top Image Systems Ltd. (TISA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) will report $7.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Top Image Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.10 million. Top Image Systems reported sales of $7.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Top Image Systems will report full year sales of $31.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 million to $32.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Top Image Systems.

Get Top Image Systems alerts:

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Top Image Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TISA. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Top Image Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Top Image Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,696. The company has a market cap of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Top Image Systems has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Top Image Systems (TISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Top Image Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Image Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.