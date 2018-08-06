$633.53 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post $633.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $664.00 million and the lowest is $609.59 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $582.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Venator Materials had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

VNTR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 495,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,231. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,581,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 1,183,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,831,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after buying an additional 817,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 805,698 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

