5,725 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Acquired by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

PEB stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

