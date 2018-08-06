$487.15 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to post $487.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.00 million and the lowest is $482.48 million. Mantech International reported sales of $422.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of MANT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

