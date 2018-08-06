$430.90 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $430.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.20 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $388.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.91 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 100.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 45.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods traded down $0.05, reaching $31.10, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.