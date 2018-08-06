38,983 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 534,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,575,000 after acquiring an additional 406,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,543,000 after acquiring an additional 139,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 545,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $961,319.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $275,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CATY. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

