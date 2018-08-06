$36.91 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (MNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) to report sales of $36.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.47 million to $37.62 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A posted sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A will report full-year sales of $138.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.71 million to $140.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $147.31 million to $169.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.28 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

MNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $154,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,830 shares of company stock worth $220,722. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 266.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 120,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,409,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,048 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 16.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A by 16.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 905,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 129,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 110 properties containing a total of approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

