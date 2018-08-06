3,270 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in InterDigital by 3,235.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of IDCC opened at $80.50 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,420.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,260 shares of company stock worth $517,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

