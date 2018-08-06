30,253 Shares in HCP, Inc. (HCP) Purchased by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. HCP accounts for 0.4% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCP in the first quarter worth about $176,082,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCP by 118.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,889 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 108.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,762,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,692 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 157.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,115,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

HCP traded down $0.01, hitting $26.45, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 24,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,389. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.30.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s payout ratio is 75.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. Evercore ISI lowered HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. acquired 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

