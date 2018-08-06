$30.87 Million in Sales Expected for Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) will announce sales of $30.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Maxwell Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.70 million. Maxwell Technologies posted sales of $37.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will report full year sales of $135.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $137.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $163.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxwell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Maxwell Technologies opened at $4.31 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Maxwell Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 88.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 832.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 113,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

