$278.03 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report sales of $278.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.10 million and the highest is $283.79 million. Horizon Pharma reported sales of $289.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Horizon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $288,868.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $271,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,008,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 433,359 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 639,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 374,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

