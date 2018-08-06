$271.32 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $271.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $246.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $264.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, EVP Christopher Lau sold 105,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 507,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,586,898 shares in the company, valued at $307,061,890.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 912,257 shares of company stock worth $18,366,453. Company insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,660,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent traded down $0.11, reaching $22.48, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 81,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

